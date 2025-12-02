Kelowna News

All aboard the Dreamer Express at Kelowna's Delta Grand

Festive train rolls downtown

Photo: Sarah Annand A new, electric train will be running at Kelowna's Delta Grand Resort this winter.

Have you even wanted to take a train ride through Kelowna?

That’s now possible with the launch of the Dreamer Express.

Stationed at the Delta Grand Hotel, the Dreamer Express was founded by local entrepreneurs Andrea Strang of Juniper Tree Learning and Maegan Young of Purple Rhino Events.

The 40-foot, 40-passenger trackless electric train will provide 35-minute rides of Kelowna’s waterfront from Dec. 3 to Jan. 18. Bookings are now available online.

“From the beginning, we imagined The Dreamer Express to be a signature seasonal experience, the kind you plan your evening around because it feels like something straight out of a holiday movie, whether you are local or visiting the Okanagan,” says Strang.

“When Vancouver’s Stanley Park train closed, families lost something irreplaceable. It reminded us how precious time together is, how quickly childhood moves, and how impactful shared experiences can be. We wanted to create something that honours that. A place where shared moments become lasting memories, and an experience that stays with you long after you step off the train.”

Each journey starts at “Delta Grand Central Station,” where guests will be greeted by a dedicated conductor, before embarking on a “lakeside journey illuminated by twinkling lights and framed by stunning waterfront views," said a news release from the resort.

Every $39 ticket includes all-day happy hour pricing at OAK + CRU Social Kitchen and Wine Bar, featuring the Gingerbread Wine Cellar—a festive, themed dining experience. A Dreamer Express-inspired cocktail menu is also on offer and the hotel is offering ride-and-stay packages.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Dreamer Express to our waterfront resort this holiday season,” says Tara Gerald, general manager Delta Hotels Grand Okanagan Resort.

“The Dreamer Express adds a new layer of magic to Kelowna’s downtown, an opportunity for families, friends, and visitors to make lasting memories against the backdrop of the Okanagan’s beauty. We’re proud to be the starting point for this incredible journey and look forward to making it a tradition for years to come.”

The Dreamer Express train will also take part in the Parade with a Purpose on Saturday downtown Kelowna as the The Hymers Express, a nod to Rhonda Hymers of Hymers Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities Inc., who helped bring the train to the city.