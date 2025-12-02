Kelowna News

Kelowna Gospel Mission falling far short of fundraising goal

Charity makes final appeal

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission The Kelowna Gospel Mission is making a last-minute fundraising push.

It appears the Kelowna Gospel Mission will fall far short of its Christmas fundraising campaign goal.

The non-profit issued a last-minute plea for donations on Monday, the eve of the final day for its Christmas Match Campaign. Of the $400,000 goal, just under $260,000 has been raised.

“Winter can be a beautiful season, but for those without a place to call home, it can also be unforgiving. The long nights are colder, the days feel heavier, and the search for warmth never ends. Yet even in these harsh moments, small acts of kindness can become life-changing,” said Spencer Larsen, KGM senior manager of resource development, in a news release.

“As Christmas approaches, our team is out every day offering not only food and warm clothing, but also dignity, conversation, and genuine human connection. With our Christmas Match ending tomorrow Dec. 2 , this is the final chance for your compassion to reach twice as far. A gift today means more warmth, more meals, more moments of hope multiplied.”

Until the end of Tuesday, every donation will be doubled, providing twice the support for programs like hot meals and shelter beds, outreach services and pathways to mental health and recovery support.

The charity says its outreach team has seen increasing numbers of people seeking warmth as the cold intensifies.

You can donate online, or by phone at 250-763-3737, or in person at #202-1635 Abbott Street.