Kelowna woman needs to travel to Mexico for life-saving cancer treatment

Mom running out of options

A Kelowna woman is hoping a medical treatment she can't get here in Canada will help in her fight against a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Danielle Turcotte is a wife and mother of two young children, but for the past four years, she has been dealing with salivary gland cancer. She has had multiple treatments, and after her initial diagnosis and treatment in 2022, the cancer has come back.



"I underwent surgery in January of 2022, followed by 36 rounds of radiation, which is pretty close to the maximum level any human can get," says Turcotte.

As a trained physiotherapist, Turcotte used her healthcare background to research her disease and reach out to some of the leading researchers in the world.

Turcotte is now preparing for a promising treatment at the Immunocine Cancer Center in Mexico.

"I've consulted with Germany and Japan and the University of San Francisco and of course, our team here at BC Cancer and in Vancouver, and they all agree that surgery is no longer viable," Turcotte says.

The treatment she is pursuing in Mexico is experimental and not approved in Canada or the U.S., but it has had some success against other aggressive cancers like glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, which are very aggressive.

"I don't qualify for the clinical trials, so we're paying out of pocket to have it done in Mexico at a cancer clinic.

"I just got off the phone with them today, and so we're hoping to get myself down there for a biopsy within the next couple of weeks, and then I'll begin treatment in early January," Turcotte says.

To help cover the cost of the treatment and travel, etc., friends of the family have started a fundraiser.

"This GoFundMe exists because Danielle deserves the chance to begin this potentially life-changing treatment without the crushing worry of how to pay for it. If you’re able to contribute — or even just share this campaign — it truly makes a tangible difference in getting her one step closer to starting therapy in January," says the GoFundMe.

Turcotte encourages anyone living with a diagnosis like hers to advocate for themselves.

"When those doors start to close, there are a lot of options that are coming up around the world. The doctors are all kind of like, well, 'good luck to you.' They're supportive but they're not opening doors or searching under every stone like I am right now," Turcotte says.

The family hopes that this process will have some success in fighting the cancer.

"It's the goal. It's not 100% but it's really good success so far. So we're hopeful, but it's costly, obviously, everything is out of pocket," says Turcotte.

The fundraiser has already raised $26,441 of its $40,000 goal.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent love, checked in, donated, or shared Danielle’s story. Your support means more than words can express, and it is helping push her toward the next stage of healing and hope," the fundraiser says.