The story behind Kelowna's Parade with a Purpose

Kelowna residents are being encouraged to show up to the Parade with a Purpose, taking place Saturday downtown Kelowna.

The parade started five years ago in Kettle Valley, with just three trucks, as a way to bring happiness to the neighbourhood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following year, the event got a bit bigger, raising $14,000 for the Bridge Youth and Family Services. Since then, the fundraising totals have grown every year; $60,000 then $120,000 and finally, last year, a staggering $487,000.

Pam Turgeon, event co-founder, joined former broadcast journalist and Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh on the first episode of her new podcast Chai and Chat, which will be regularly published on Castanet.

Turgeon told Singh that the Parade with a Purpose has tragic origins. In 2016, her son died of fentanyl poisoning.

“That poisoning was given by a neighbour who lived next door, who my son knew, and consequently Ryan was poisoned and I found him and tried to save his life,” Turgeon said.

“That tragedy was horrible for our family — we lost our son-in-law Cody a few years prior to that to an oxycontin overdose.”

“It’s been a lot for our family, it was a lot to overcome and we still work through that daily, yearly, monthly,” she continued. “But we decided that it was time to take our grief and put it to purpose. And that is why the Parade with a Purpose started.”

Turgeon said society does not pay enough attention to men’s and youth mental health.

“These are the people that are dying, everyone’s brothers, sisters and sons. We don’t want this tragedy to happen to any other family.”

In the months after her son’s death, Turgeon said she struggled immensely.

“It was a horrible experience,” she said.

“I had the hair fall out of my head. My toenails fell off my feet. It was tough. But with lots of help I was able to turn that grief and now, that happened in 2016 so almost 10 years later, I feel Ryan walks beside me now, not in front of me.”

This year, donations collected through the Parade with a Purpose will go to support mental healthcare via the KGH Foundation.

“If we help youth in the community, it will trickle down from youth to adulthood,” Turgeon said.

She said she was immensely thankful for all the businesses and donors who have helped grow the parade over the past five years. “It really does take a village to put this together.”

There are multiple ways to donate through the parade online, including a silent auction.

“Every dollar counts,” Turgeon said. “It will make a difference in the community.”

The parade runs down Bernard Avenue from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Parking on Bernard Avenue will close at 2 p.m. to make way for the event.