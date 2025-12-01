Kelowna News

Snowfall could slow waste pickup in Central Okanagan

Snow could slow collection

Photo: RDCO Central Okanagan residents are being told to expect delays with waste collection due to snow.

Central Okanagan residents are being warned about possible delays to waste collection due to snowfall.

Environment Canada is forecasting five to 10 centimetres of snow for the Kelowna area on Monday night.

“Unplowed, slippery roads can be unsafe for large collection vehicles. Clearing roads to ensure safety is the priority before collection can resume,” said Cynthia Coates, solid waste supervisor for the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“If your garbage, recycling, or yard waste is missed, please be patient. The hauler will collect it as soon as conditions allow.”

If carts are not collected by 7 p.m. bring them in and set them back out the next day before 7 a.m.

Residents are also being reminded to place their waste carts in an unobstructed area with a lid free of snow to allow for easy pickup. Do not place them on or behind snowpacks.