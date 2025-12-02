Kelowna News

La Niña could bring colder-than-normal temperatures to the Okanagan this winter

La Niña makes frosty return

Cindy White

The first significant snowfall of winter blanketed the Okanagan and many parts of the Southern Interior on Monday.

It seemed fitting, as December 1 marks the start of meteorological winter. So what can we expect?

“In terms of the next 10 days or so, we will be trending kind of near seasonal for the Okanagan area. I wouldn’t say it’s getting too cold,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Derek Lee.

“It looks like halfway into the month, there’s maybe a shift in the temperature regime. It looks like it could be trending a little bit cooler from the north, but that cold air is yet to be determined how far south it will take its route down.”

“I would just say that there’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of temperatures for midway into the month and into the rest of December.

“Everyone wants to know if it’s going to snow for Christmas or not. Unfortunately, I can’t give that much detail,” he added.

There is currently a La Niña advisory in effect for B.C. The climate pattern typically brings colder-than-normal winter temperatures to the Interior.

“It’s very weak, though, this year,” Lee pointed out. “I would say from what I’m seeing now, there could be a little bit of a delay in the cold that might come out of La Niña, and that might be for the beginning of 2026.”

Lee said wetter-than-normal conditions are also possible this winter.

The snowy start to December comes after a mild November.

“I would say it actually went anywhere between 2 and 2.5 degrees warmer than normal for the Okanagan,” said Lee.

The average temperature last month was 5.2 C in Penticton. The normal is 3.4 C. Kelowna was 4.9 C, well above the November average of 2.4 C, and Vernon averaged 4.4 C, compared to the normal of 1.4 C.

“In terms of precipitation, let’s just say Kelowna, for example, got around 108 per cent of normal.”

The weather station at UBC Okanagan in Kelowna recorded 39.8 millimetres of rain last month, compared to the normal 36.7 mm.

Vernon was drier than typical, with 32.2 mm compared to the normal of 49.3 mm, while Penticton was wet in November. Rainfall of 53.4 mm was recorded in the South Okanagan city, nearly double the typical 28.1 mm.