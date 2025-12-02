Kelowna News

Kelowna university campus looks at installing safety upgrades for events

Barriers protecting events

Photo: Cindy White New barriers have been installed to prevent vehicles from entering the pedestrian mall along Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Changes aimed at maintaining safety at outdoor public events were briefly implemented at UBC Okanagan.

Lesley Cormack, the Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of UBC's Okanagan campus in Kelowna at UBC Okanagan, said the university installed concrete barriers at the Kelowna campus ahead of convocation last year, “to prevent vehicles from potentially driving into crowded areas.”

Concerns of this kind became more pronounced in the aftermath of the attack at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver that killed 11 people and left many more injured.

The barriers installed at UBC Okanagan for convocation were only temporary and have since been removed to make way for future snow clearing but Cormack said they will be back in some form.

“The province has come out with more precise standards for where and when such barriers are required,” Cormack said.

“So now work is underway on both campuses to determine how best to address this risk in the long run, and there'll be an update from the committee working on this shortly.”

Cormack said once that’s received, UBC Okanagan campus operations and risk management will review and then implement the new measures, “subject to available budget.”

This summer, there were also new barriers installed on Bernard Avenue to prevent vehicles from entering the pedestrian mall along Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

In Vancouver, efforts to make events more secure are well underway and a report diving into updating special event policy was completed in September.

Among other things, the City of Vancouver called for updating the city's special event policy to make public safety a central goal, standardizing planning and access controls and creating clearer guidelines for when and how to deploy hostile-vehicle barriers.

Premier David Eby commissioned the inquiry into safety at community events shortly after a vehicle tore through a crowd at the end of the Lapu-Lapu Day celebration on April 26.