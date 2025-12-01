Kelowna News

Big White Ski Resort not ready to announce opening day

Waiting for more snow

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Big White Ski Resort still not ready to announce opening date.

Big White Ski Resort is still waiting for more snow and is still not ready to announce an opening date.

"Thank you for your patience as our teams prepare for opening day," said resort senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingal in an email.

"A small storm system is moving across the mountain today, and while conditions look promising, we need to ensure snow levels reach the required thresholds before confirming any operational plans."

While snow is falling on the Coquihalla and Environment Canada calling for a 40% chance of flurries in the Kelowna region overnight Monday into Tuesday, only five to 10 centimetres is expected to fall.

"We appreciate your continued support as we wait for snow levels to reach the operational thresholds (especially the bottom third of the mountain) needed for a safe opening," Ballingal said.

"Our team is monitoring conditions closely and will provide further information as soon as it becomes available."

As of Monday Big White says they have a 68 cm base. The next scheduled update will be shared on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, Silver Star Ski Resort near Vernon is scheduled to open on Friday, Dec. 5. Penticton's Apex Mountain has already delayed their scheduled Dec. 6 opening day due to lack of snow, making the only two ski hills in the Thompson-Okanagan open being Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, and Baldy Mountain outside Oliver.