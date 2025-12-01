Kelowna News
Concerns for Kelowna man prompt police plea for information
Concern for Kelowna man
Photo: Kelowna RCMP
In a media release issued Monday, Kelowna RCMP said that Keith Joseph Campbell, 45, was last seen on Oct. 18, in the 400-block of St. Paul Street.
Mounties are asking the community to help find a Kelowna man who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
There is information suggesting that Campbell may have travelled to Alberta, but he has not been heard from since. The Kelowna RCMP said they are concerned for his health and well-being.
There is information suggesting that Campbell may have travelled to Alberta, but he has not been heard from since. The Kelowna RCMP said they are concerned for his health and well-being.
Campbell is described as white, five-foot-11, has a thin face and build, dark blonde hair and has hazel eyes.
Anyone with information or knows his whereabouts are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file No. 2025-69606.
