Kelowna News

UBC Okanagan investigating system-wide error affecting scholarship, early admission applicants

System-wide error at UBC

Photo: Pixabay stock photo UBC is working to resolve an outage with its online application system.

A system-wide error with an online resource used by all post-secondary institutions in B.C. is raising anxiety for prospective UBC Okanagan students and their families.

Castanet heard from two people on Monday morning who said they were not able to complete UBCO applications through the EducationPlannerBC centralized system.

One mom said that after weeks of writing and proofreading and editing and having friends generously review her son’s application for early admission to UBCOs Nursing Program, the entire website crashed last night.

“We had been online refreshing every 15 minutes for over SIX HOURS (as recommended when the site is busy) and then we were left with "We are undergoing temporary system maintenance" on educationplannerbc.ca,” said Heather.

“These kids deserve better; they already go through so much just to get to a place of being able to apply to their chosen field. Early admission closed Dec 1st, today, and many students (including my son) would have missed the deadline because of the terrible online application system. “

Another frustrated applicant said they had been trying to get through for 24 hours. “The only contact is through email support, which has a one to two-day wait after the deadline. Who designs these things and how much taxpayers' money is invested?”

A notice posted on its website says UBC is aware that its online application system (on the EPBC website) is experiencing “technical issues” which may prevent students from completing and submitting their application.

“We are working with EPBC to resolve these issues, but in the meantime, we want to reassure you that these disruptions will not negatively affect your application to UBC nor will it impact your consideration for a scholarship. For now, we ask that you hold off on completing your application to UBC as we work to resolve the issues.”

Mom Heather said, “Thank goodness,” when she saw the update on the UBC website. Her son still plans to get his application in as soon as possible.

The university said it will update the advisory with more details as it gets them.

Correction: The issue is affecting the EPBC system used by all B.C. post-secondary institutions, not just UBC Okanagan.