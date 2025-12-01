Kelowna News

Kelowna man found guilty of 'despicable' attack of teen on Kelowna Rail Trail

A Kelowna man was found guilty Monday for his part in a "despicable" beating of a teenage cyclist who had the misfortune to ride past him four years ago.

Justice Gary Weatherill convicted Justin Radis of aggravated assault and robbery, for joining his brother, Kyle Radis, in the Nov. 9, 2021 attack on the 17-year-old. Weatherill said that while Justin spoke in his own defence, during the trial, much of what was said was lies.

“The accused is guilty of an unprovoked, violent, despicable and brutal attack on (the teen) which had the consequence of wounding, maiming and endangering his life,” Weatherill said.

“The evidence, I accept, also leads me firmly to the conclusion that the accused took (the teen’s) phone and footwear and, together with his brother, the accused threw them away with the intent of depriving the teen of them, at least temporarily.”

Weatherill noted that the Radis brothers were homeless, living on the streets and struggling with drug addictions four years ago when they carried out the unprovoked attack on the teen.

“They frequented pathways on the periphery of what is known as the Kelowna Rail Trail to meet up with other members of the transient homeless community and consume illicit drugs,” Weatherill said.

“At the time, the accused drugs of choice were fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

It’s unclear what state the brothers were in that November afternoon when they saw the teen riding his BMX bike along one of the pathways leading to the rail trail.

“He was crossing a small wooden bridge, when he heard some nearby shouts and stopped,” Weatherill said. “Two men approached him, neither of whom he had met before, one with a blonde Mohawk style haircut, who we now know was Kyle Radis, and the other we now know was (Justin Radis).”

Kyle accused the teen of stealing a cellphone, which the teen denied. The teen tried to run away but was pulled off his bike. His phone was taken, and the Radis brothers demanded his home address if he wanted it returned.

“When it was apparent to (the teen) he was being robbed of his phone, he used his bicycle to fend off Kyle, striking him in the face in the process, which caused a cut on Kyle’s face,” Weatherill said.

That apparently caused Justin to “see red,” and he “pounced” on the teen, knocking him to the ground. The brothers continued to beat him, with Justin eventually strangling him.

“During the scuffle, (Justin) removed and discarded (the teen’s) shoes and tossed his cellphone into the creek,” Weatherill said.

Two women testified that they witnessed the attack, with one saying she feared the victim would not survive. He did, though he sustained significant injuries.

He underwent surgery for a collapsed lung and also suffered a broken nose, two broken teeth, a concussion and other injuries. He was in the hospital for three weeks, and his symptoms persisted for many more. He missed school for a month.

When his clothing was swabbed for DNA, the identity of his unknown attacker emerged, and an investigation into the Radis brothers got underway.

The police launched what’s called a “Mr. Big” investigation, and eventually elicited a confession from the Radis brothers, who thought the operative he was speaking to was a criminal kingpin who he wanted to work for.

Earlier this year, 39-year-old Kyle pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of a 17-year-old boy on the Rail Trail near Dilworth Drive, on the afternoon of Nov. 9, 2021.

He avoided further jail time, after a judge accepted that he's made a “particularly inspirational” and “dramatic turn around” in his life.

Lawyers will reconvene to set a sentencing date for Justin in February 2026.