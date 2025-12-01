Kelowna News

Help Set the Holiday Table for the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Food bank use rising

Photo: COFB COFB Set the Holiday Table matching campaign launches on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is launching its 29th annual Set the Holiday Table matching campaign.

For the month of December, all donations up to a total of $100,000 will be matched by an anonymous donor.

Set the Holiday has two goals this year, to reduce the stigma for those who use the food bank and to raise money to help COFB continue meeting demand.

Throughout the campaign, Castanet will be publishing the stories of those who rely on the food bank for support.

“These stories go to show that there is no one type of person using the food bank and it is difficult to judge what someone is going through that would bring them to seek food assistance,” said a news release from the food bank.

According to statistics from the COFB, more and more families and individuals are using the food bank as they struggle to keep up with rising costs.

From November 2024 to October 2025, 26 per cent of all clients served at COFB were new clients.

During the holiday season, clients will receive special hampers that include additional food items like turkey or ham, cranberry sauce, coffee, pancake mix and maple syrup or jam.

“It’s moments like this when our community comes together, contributing what they can to ensure our neighbours enjoy a nourishing meal and a sense of comfort and hope during the holidays,” says Trina Speiser with COFB.

“When we share generously and work together, we create something truly wonderful for everyone.”

• Donate online at cofoodbank.com/settheholidaytable.

• Call the Central Okanagan Food Bank at 250-763-7161 to donate.

• Drop by the Central Okanagan Food Bank office 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday to donate.