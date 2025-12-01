Kelowna News

Less browsing, more buying, a positive sign for some Interior retailers

Cautious retail optimism

Photo: Craft Culture The founder of Craft Culture said there has been less browsing, more buying during the 2025 holiday shopping season.

Retailers in the Kelowna area are sounding cautiously optimistic about this holiday shopping season.

Andre Blanleil, president and CEO of Andre’s Electronics, said sales of televisions and home audio equipment were up between two and five per cent during their Black Friday event this year, while cellular sales were off a bit.

He definitely noticed regional differences. Kelowna and Kamloops were strong, but in communities more dependent on the forest industry, like 100 Mile House, sales are softer because workers are worried about their futures.

He said that while there may be fewer customers in some markets, those who are buying and putting quality products at the top of their list.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Karalyn Lockhart of Craft Culture Events. She said vendors at her Central Okanagan holiday markets are reporting sales similar to last year, but more intentional shopping.

“Customers are conscious of budgets in this economy, but also looking for unique, local items, and they seem willing to spend a bit more on quality pieces rather than mass-produced items. Less browsing, more buying, which is great,” said Lockhart.

Her biggest market of the season kicks off this weekend. The Craft Culture Holiday Market at Prospera Place brings together over 200 local crafters and artisans. It runs Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blanleil points out that December is always a strong month and he’s optimistic, especially in light of very aggressive pricing by suppliers. While other industries have struggled with rising costs post-pandemic, electronics manufacturers are cutting prices.

Blanleil said a 98-inch TV that cost $6,000 during the pandemic is now priced at $2,199. He said it’s being driven by Korean manufacturers like LG and Samsung, which are not affected by tariffs that are hurting some sectors of the Canadian economy.