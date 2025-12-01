Kelowna News

’My wife is terrified’: Drug users set fire against wall of Kelowna home

Photo: Contributed Scorch marks up the side of Adam Cole's house.

A Kelowna resident says his wife is terrified after he found evidence that drug users set a fire right next to their house, leaving scorch marks on the stucco.

Adam Cole, who lives on Mallach Road with his young family, shared photos of the blackened side of the home and evidence of drug use. He said it was a friend who alerted him to the fact that someone had nearly lit the house on fire.

“I have a friend of mine who stores some things in my backyard and he goes back there quite a bit. And he went by there (Saturday), and that’s when he alerted me that there was a burnt spot there,” Cole explained.

“He brought it to my attention, which scared the heck out of me and my wife.”

Cole said he could tell it was a very hot fire and there was clear evidence of drug use. He alerted Kelowna RCMP, but was told there’s not much that can be done. Unfortunately, no one in the area had security camera footage of the incident.

“Even the police officer expressed his frustration with how their hands are tied with this type of behaviour,” said Cole, who has sympathy for homeless people trying to stay warm, but not drug users setting fires right next to homes where people are sleeping.

“This is an older house, so it’s very lucky that there were no breaks in my stucco or anything like that, because this house would have gone up like a tinder box.”

The side of the house where the fire was lit is right next to the family’s bedrooms.

“Had it got into the house, it’s just scary. My wife is terrified, my youngest son is worried,” said Cole, who added the fire had the “potential to end lives”.

He, like others in Rutland, has noticed a rise in street-entrenched activity, including fires, since a social services office was moved into the community in April 2023.

“Nothing is being done. People are more concerned about the lives of the addicts, but what about the people trying to live around them?” Cole asked.

“Something needs to be done because my family's life was just put on the line, and in the future it could be somebody else's family.”

Photo: Contributed Evidence of drug use found in the ashes of the fire set next to the home on Mallach Road.





