Kelowna News

New tree brings cheer to annual light-up in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Rutland lights up

Cindy White

Deputy Mayor Rick Webber stepped in for Mayor Tom Dyas, who is out of town, as Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood lit up its Christmas tree for the holiday season on Sunday afternoon.

“He (the mayor) really wishes he could be here. He was phoning and texting because he worked hard to get this brand new tree installed and we’re about to light up for the first time,” Webber told the gathered crowd of hundreds at Rutland Centennial Park.

The tree is one of two new artificial trees purchased by the city for 2025. The other was lit up on Saturday at Stuart Park downtown.

They have more than 1,000 red, gold and green ornaments and feature an advanced lighting system. They came with a price tag of $256,000 and replaced ones that were past their manufacturer's life expectancy.



The Uptown Rutland Business Association hosted Sunday’s light-up, with games for the kids, a vendors’ market and the Salvation Army serving hot chocolate and chili.

Oh, and Santa was there to find out what kids want under their trees this year.