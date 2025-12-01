Kelowna News

Snow to usher in December across the Okanagan

Cindy White

Snow will usher in the first week of December across the Okanagan.

Monday’s forecast calls for flurries on and off through the day with the temperature holding steady near 0 C. By Monday night, the flurries change to periods of snow. Up to five centimetres could fall across the region.

Windchills on Monday could make it feel -7 C in the afternoon and evening. The overnight low is -1 C.

The storm will be short-lived. Snow will taper off to flurries on Tuesday and mainly cloudy conditions are expected on Wednesday. Highs will be 3 C on Tuesday and 0 C on Wednesday.

The expected low for Tuesday is -2 C. Wednesday night will be slightly warmer with a low of -1 C.

A 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries returns on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach 2 C with lows near -1 C.

Saturday’s forecast is for clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 5C

The normal temperatures for the first week of December in the Okanagan are highs of 0 C and lows of -5 C.

