Snow to usher in December across the Okanagan
Snow ushers in December
Snow will usher in the first week of December across the Okanagan.
Monday’s forecast calls for flurries on and off through the day with the temperature holding steady near 0 C. By Monday night, the flurries change to periods of snow. Up to five centimetres could fall across the region.
Windchills on Monday could make it feel -7 C in the afternoon and evening. The overnight low is -1 C.
The storm will be short-lived. Snow will taper off to flurries on Tuesday and mainly cloudy conditions are expected on Wednesday. Highs will be 3 C on Tuesday and 0 C on Wednesday.
The expected low for Tuesday is -2 C. Wednesday night will be slightly warmer with a low of -1 C.
A 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries returns on Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach 2 C with lows near -1 C.
Saturday’s forecast is for clouds and a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 5C
The normal temperatures for the first week of December in the Okanagan are highs of 0 C and lows of -5 C.
Remember to send your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.
More Kelowna News
- Clinic opens March 12Sun Peaks - 4:00 am
- Proud for Prom returnsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Big blue birds are backVernon - 4:00 am
- Car share floated by councilKamloops - 4:00 am
- Unhoused files up 53%Vernon - 4:00 am
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$419,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Surf Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library