Kelowna News

Kelowna lights up the season with new high-tech Christmas tree

Downtown Kelowna lights

Madison Reeve

Kelowna kicked off the holiday season with the dazzling debut of its new high-tech Christmas tree in Stuart Park.

Standing 40 feet tall and adorned with nearly 1,142 red, gold, and green ornaments, the tree stole the show as thousands gathered for Saturday night’s annual light up.

Its advanced lighting system illuminated the waterfront right at 5 p.m.

Ahead of the big moment, visitors explored the Winter Street Market along Water Street, browsing artisan stalls, and sipping hot chocolate by donation to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Santa also stopped by earlier in the day for photos, and shortly after the light up, one couple celebrated with a proposal... and she did say yes!

Next up, the Uptown Rutland Business Association’s Rutland Winter Light Up will take place on Sunday, November 30, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with the tree reveal set for 4:15 p.m.