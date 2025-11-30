Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the week

Kelowna News

Pet of the week

Madison Reeve

This week’s Kelowna SPCA Pets of the Week are two charming chickens!

Both are about one year old, and each will need to be adopted into a separate home.

They’re eager to cock-a-doodle-do their way into your heart—and your backyard.

If you’re interested in adopting either one, visit the Kelowna SPCA at 3785 Casorso Rd., open Tuesday to Saturday.