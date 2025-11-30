Kelowna News
Kelowna BC SPCA Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Madison Reeve
This week’s Kelowna SPCA Pets of the Week are two charming chickens!
Both are about one year old, and each will need to be adopted into a separate home.
They’re eager to cock-a-doodle-do their way into your heart—and your backyard.
If you’re interested in adopting either one, visit the Kelowna SPCA at 3785 Casorso Rd., open Tuesday to Saturday.
Okanagan Quick Links
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net