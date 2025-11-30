Kelowna News

KF Aerospace officials inspect SkyAlyne military training helicopter in Germany

KF reps check out chopper

Photo: SkyAlyne Personnel from SkyAlyne, KF Aerospace, Royal Canadian Air Force, Government of Canada and Airbus stand with the first RCAF CT-153 Juno in Donauwörth, Germany, last month.

KF Aerospace representatives from Kelowna were in Germany last month to inspect the first helicopter that will be used for Canadian military training.

The CT-153 Juno was assembled at the Airbus Helicopters facility in Donauwörth, Germany. Members of SkyAlyne, which is a partnership of KF Aerospace and CAE, along with representatives from Royal Canadian Air Force, Government of Canada and Airbus checked out the machine before it began its journey to Canada.

SkyAlyne was chosen to deliver the Future Aircraft Training program, which will train members of the RCAF for the next 25 years.

The CT-153 Juno will serve as the advanced flying training on the rotary wing platform, meaning all RCAF helicopter pilots in the FAcT program will train on the aircraft. SkyAlyne is acquiring 19 of these aircraft for the RCAF from Airbus Helicopters in Canada.

The helicopter will undergo completion work in Fort Erie, Ont., and then be delivered to the RCAF in the middle of next year.