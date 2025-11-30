Kelowna News
Kelowna Petro-Canada hopes to add KFC kiosk as part of its renovation
KFC planned for gas station
Photo: Google Street View
The Petro-Canada at Glenmore and Kane could look different soon.
Petro-Canada has submitted plans to renovate one of its Kelowna gas stations and add a KFC restaurant and drive-thru at the same time.
The company has applied for a development permit with the City of Kelowna to completely revamp its station at the corner of Glenmore Road and Kane Road.
A new building, which would cover 2,260 square feet, would be constructed on the north side of the property and be home to a convenience store and a KFC kiosk. The front door would face south, toward Kane Road, and the KFC drive-thru lane would run behind the building.
A new six-channel gas bar would go in front of the structure, running east-west. There is a car wash at the current location, but it does not appear to be part of the future plans.
Photo: Contributed
