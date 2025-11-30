Kelowna News

Tourism Big White Society adds transportation expert to board of directors

Addition to Big White board

Photo: Tourism Big White Society Chris Lewis has joined the Tourism Big White Society board.

Tourism Big White Society has added a certified destination management executive to its board of directors.

Chris Lewis, who is the Okanagan regional operations manager for Devon Transport, has joined the society as its transportation representative.

“His combination of destination expertise and hands-on transportation experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to elevate Big White’s visitor experience, strengthen partnerships and improve year-round access to the mountain,” Tourism Big White Society president Michael J. Ballingall said in a press release.

Lewis has a long history in the tourism business, serving as a director for the Tourism Industry Association of BC and spent nearly 12 years with Tourism Kelowna. Devon Transport does business as Budget Car & Truck Rentals in the Okanagan, where Lewis helps residents and visitors connect with key gateways, mountain resorts and communities. In his new role he will help visitors get to and from Big White Ski Resort.

“I’m honoured to join the Tourism Big White Society Board and to represent the transportation sector at such an iconic mountain destination,” Lewis said. “Our local B.C. mountain resorts are a key driver for tourism in the region, and I’m excited to work with fellow board members, industry partners and the community to ensure visitors can get here safely, sustainably and seamlessly, and have an unforgettable experience once they arrive.”