Kelowna pharmacy tech suspended over workplace sexual harassment

Photo: Unsplash

A Kelowna pharmacy technician has been suspended for 60 days over sexual misconduct involving coworkers.

Tri Khai Vien entered into a consent agreement with the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia after an investigation by the regulator, according to a notice posted online.

Vien admitted to inappropriately touching and breaching the personal space of a female coworker on Sept. 25, 2024 when he kissed the top of their head.

“On numerous other occasions, the registrant engaged in ‘unprofessional horseplay,’ often of a sexually suggestive nature, with female coworkers,” said the consent agreement.

He also admitted to making sexual remarks in the presence of female coworkers, referred to female coworkers by pet names, and “engaged in behaviours (including physical contact) and made sexual remarks that his employer categorized as sexual harassment.”

The consent agreement notes that Vien was “reminded” in December 2023 by his employer about workplace boundaries. He was also given a previous 10-day suspension by his employer for inappropriate comments and using pet names in the workplace.

Vien agreed to a suspension to be served from Nov. 20 to Jan. 19 along with a reprimand. He must also complete and pass an ethics course.

“The Inquiry Committee determined that the Registrant engaged in behaviours that could undermine patients’ trust in registrants and society’s trust in the pharmacy profession,” said the regulator. “The Inquiry Committee categorized the Registrant’s conduct as professional misconduct of a sexual nature, and by extension, sexual misconduct and unethical.”

The regulator noted that Vien cooperated with the investigation and made admissions.

“However, the Inquiry Committee ultimately determined that a suspension was appropriate to address the seriousness of the misconduct and the fact that the Registrant’s conduct continued despite receiving a ten-day suspension from his employer.”