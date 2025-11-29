Kelowna News

Schizophrenic man who stabbed officer will remain behind bars for now

Photo: Contributed Richard McCrae was sentenced to a total of seven years in jail for stabbing an RCMP officer.

A Kelowna man suffering from schizophrenia was handed an additional year and a half jail sentence Friday for stabbing an RCMP officer in 2022.

The Kelowna courtroom was packed with RCMP officers Friday afternoon for the sentencing of 42-year-old Richard McCrae, after he was convicted this past summer of the aggravated assault of Const. Jason Tymofichuk.

The assault occurred in the early hours of March 27, 2022 outside the Ellis Place supportive housing facility, where McCrae lived at the time.

Const. Tymofichuk had attended the area to help the facility's staff move a person who had set up a tent in the parking lot. While McCrae appeared calm and respectful when he first spoke with the officer, he attacked him from behind out of nowhere, stabbing him in the face while attempting to grab his gun.

During the struggle, McCrae cut his own neck with his knife, before he was Tasered by police and put into handcuffs.

At trial, McCrae testified that he gets taken over by a “demonic voice” when he becomes stressed, and he doesn't remember attacking the officer. While his defence counsel Donna Turko argued that McCrae should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder, Justice Steven Wilson convicted McCrae of the assault and obstructing a police officer.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder, with Justice Wilson ruling that McCrae had no intention to kill the officer.

In delivering his sentence Friday, Justice Wilson said there is no disputing McCrae suffers from schizophrenia and is not mentally well.

During sentencing submissions last month, Turko sought a time-served sentence for McCrae. With enhanced credit for presentence time in custody, he has about 5.5 years of credit. Meanwhile, Crown prosecutor Miho Og-Harris sought a total sentence of 10 years, minus his time served.

Ultimately, Justice Wilson sentenced McCrae to a total sentence of seven years. With credit for time served, he has almost a year and a half left to serve. But an offender is eligible to apply for parole after serving one-third of their sentence, which will come in about six months.

'Unlikely to do well'

But McCrae's fate once his sentence expires has been the subject of much discussion during sentencing submissions. In a presentence report, McCrae was classified as a high risk to reoffend violently in the future.

While McCrae said the medication he's been taking while in custody has been the best he's found at managing his symptoms, Justice Wilson noted that McCrae's schizophrenia is expected to worsen as he grows older.

“From a practical perspective, it would seem unreasonable to expect that Mr. McCrae is going to be reintegrated into the community such that he would be economically self sufficient and otherwise able to fend for himself, whether he's released now or at some point in the future,” Justice Wilsons said.

Turko has told the court that McCrae would like to be hospitalized or cared for in some other kind of therapeutic setting.

But after Justice Wilson rejected McCrae's defence of not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder, which would have seen McCrae remain in custody at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital indefinitely, there appears to be few resources available for him once he's released.

“The challenge here is that if Mr. McCrae is released without any kind of support, he is unlikely to do well,” Justice Wilson said. “Releasing him without any sort of supports would seem to be more of an exercise in hope more than anything else and we've already witnessed what can happen when Mr. McCrae's symptoms are not managed.”

But Justice Wilson added that the sentence he imposes “cannot be lengthened simply because of concerns regarding appropriate resources.”

Justice Wilson said that “absent some creative solutions,” McCrae's return to homelessness “would seem inevitable.”

Housing still an issue

At a prior hearing, defence counsel Turko said a period of probation with a “Rogers Order” component would act as a “safety net,” to help ensure McCrae has support upon his release. A Rogers Order is a type of probation condition that, with the consent of the offender, allows a probation officer to direct an offender to undergo counselling for mental health or other issues.

Justice Wilson added a three-year term of probation to McCrae's sentence, with the Rogers Order, but it remains unclear if McCrae will be able to access housing upon his release.

Turko previously said she had reached out to several facilities that could provide care for McCrae but they all have waitlists, and Ogi-Harris said there was no guarantee that he wouldn't be released back to the streets if he's still on a waitlist when his sentence expires.

“The more complex the person's need, the longer it seems that person might have to be waitlisted and in this context, waitlisted might mean in the community without assistance,” Justice Wilson said.

“We are perhaps left to hope that at least temporary housing will be found when those with the highest risk to reoffend are entitled to release.”

McCrae was first diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 30s. During trial, he testified he had tried to check into “numerous” psych wards to get help when he lived in Ontario, but “failed to succeed.” He moved to Kelowna in 2020, when he was 37, and was homeless through the pandemic.

He was the victim of an unprovoked attack on Kelowna's Rail Trail seven months before the incident with Const. Tymofichuk, in which his finger was cut off by a man wielding a machete.

Officer diagnosed with PTSD

On Friday, Const. Tymofichuk was surrounded in the Kelowna courtroom by dozens of RCMP officers who attended the sentencing hearing to support him.

During last month's sentencing hearing, Const. Tymofichuk spoke about the impact the attack has had on him.

He suffered several fractures to his orbital bone, an arterial bleed behind his eye and a cut to his neck in the attack. His wound became infected during his recovery, and he's been left with “significant scarring” on his neck and face, along with long-term nerve damage.

“I've been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and have had to partake in extensive psychotherapy in an attempt to repair the mental damage that occurred,” he said, adding that he's regularly suffered from intrusive flashbacks of the attack.

Const. Tymofichuk was off work for several months following the incident, and while he's now back to work, he has yet to return to front-line policing.

Despite voicing his concerns about McCrae, he said he holds no ill will towards him and hopes he's able to get the support he needs.

At the end of that October hearing, McCrae addressed Const. Tymofichuk directly, apologizing for the attack and the harm he caused him.