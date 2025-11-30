Kelowna News

New UBC Okanagan study warns of the health risks of nicotine pouches like Zyn

Nicotine pouch too trendy?

Photo: Photo by Swenico on Unsplash A UBC Okanagan researcher is raising concerns about how a popular social media platform is making nicotine pouches trendy among young people.

A new study out of the University of British Columbia Okanagan is raising concerns about how a popular social media platform is making nicotine pouches trendy among young people.

Dr. Laura Struik, associate professor in UBCO’s School of Nursing, recently published a study looking at how TikTok appears to promote nicotine pouches like the brand Zyn.

Oral nicotine pouches were originally created to help people stop smoking. However, Struik is concerned that people on TikTok are promoting the product as a lifestyle rather than a way to quit smoking.

“This is concerning, given the substantial health risks associated with nicotine use at an early age. Popular, youth-led social media channels are being used to promote these products as a source of pleasure and indulgence,” says Struik.

The study, published in JMIR’s Formulative Research, analyzed 250 videos that, according to TikTok’s engagement metrics, generated 16,488,662 likes, more than 114,120 comments and almost two million shares.

“Understanding the ways that people communicate about these products on social media is critical to informing public health efforts aimed at protecting youth from the harms of nicotine,” says Struik.

The TikTok videos, made by content creators, show how easy, discreet and shareable the pouches are.

According to Struik, prolonged use of oral nicotine pouches can lead to serious health issues, like oral cancer and heart issues.

“One particular brand was framed as empowering, exclusive and socially desirable, where using the brand meant that you were part of a movement,” Struik says.

The content also used a common hashtag under the videos mentioning the brand, signalling membership in a shared identity group.

“When a hallmark of brain development during adolescence is identity development, where teens explore who they are and experiment with different behaviours, like the use of nicotine products, it becomes really clear why these pouches would be especially appealing to a young person,” says Struik.

The study's findings show how social media serves as a powerful tool for the tobacco industry by normalizing the use of their products among youth.

“This is a runaway train that we will be chasing after for years. They are not cessation products; they are nicotine addiction starters,” says Struik.