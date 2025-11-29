Kelowna News

Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink opens next week

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo Kelowna's Stuart Park ice rink opens on Dec. 3.

Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink will open for the season on Dec. 3.

The City of Kelowna says the rink will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 but will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for the rest of the season. It will close for maintenance on Mondays from 6 - 8 a.m.

This year’s skating season is being kicked off with a mayor and council toy and food drive.

From 7 to 9 a.m. on Dec. 3, residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or new, unwrapped toys to help families during the holiday season. Donations will support the Central Okanagan Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

“This event is a chance to enjoy one of Kelowna’s favourite winter traditions while helping our community,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “The Holidays are a season of giving, even a small donation can make a meaningful difference for a family this season.”

If you are unable to stay and skate but would still like to participate in the food and toy drive, there will be a drop-off zone from 7 to 9 a.m. beside the skating rink on Water Street.

As always, a webcam is available to give residents a chance to get on the ice conditions before heading to the rink.

Throughout the skating season, skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.