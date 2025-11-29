288023
285820
Kelowna News  

Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink opens next week

Ice rink opens next week

Colin Dacre - Nov 28, 2025 / 5:04 pm | Story: 586642

Kelowna’s Stuart Park ice rink will open for the season on Dec. 3.

The City of Kelowna says the rink will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 but will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily for the rest of the season. It will close for maintenance on Mondays from 6 - 8 a.m.

This year’s skating season is being kicked off with a mayor and council toy and food drive.

From 7 to 9 a.m. on Dec. 3, residents are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or new, unwrapped toys to help families during the holiday season. Donations will support the Central Okanagan Food Bank and The Salvation Army.

“This event is a chance to enjoy one of Kelowna’s favourite winter traditions while helping our community,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “The Holidays are a season of giving, even a small donation can make a meaningful difference for a family this season.”

If you are unable to stay and skate but would still like to participate in the food and toy drive, there will be a drop-off zone from 7 to 9 a.m. beside the skating rink on Water Street.

As always, a webcam is available to give residents a chance to get on the ice conditions before heading to the rink.

Throughout the skating season, skates will be available to rent on-site from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Kelowna News