On the Street: Do you support a new pipeline to B.C.'s north coast?

Pipeline, good or bad?

Pipelines are top-of-mind this week and the topic has sparked plenty of debate in political circles and in coffee shops.

Premiers David Eby and Danielle Smith are not on the same page about the proposed pipeline to the northern B.C. coast.

A new Angus Reid poll shows that British Columbians aren’t on the same page about the project either.

Data from the poll conducted on Nov. 26 and 27 indicates 53% of British Columbians support the idea of a new pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s northern coast, while 37% don’t support it, and another 10% of those asked say they aren’t sure or have no opinion.

The highest regional approval rating in the province is in the Interior, where 65% approve, as opposed to Vancouver where only 47% of people support the pipeline, the lowest regional approval rating in the province.

Castanet decided to hit the streets to find out what you think about the proposed pipeline.

"We need more. Bring it. Bring it to B.C., we need more jobs. Do it," said one man.

"I don't know what's good and what's bad, because for the ecology, it's bad. For the economy, it's good and it's something that we have to balance and figure out," said another man.

Finding consensus on the pipeline proposal is one thing, building it will be another.

The project faces numerous hurdles after already being rejected in 2016 and with a tanker ban currently in place.

The tanker ban legislation, also known as the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, was passed in June 2019.

The act prohibits tankers from carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes of crude oil in areas along the northern coast of British Columbia from the northern tip of Vancouver Island to the Alaska border.

The tanker ban became law under former prime minister Justin Trudeau and has been attacked frequently by the government of Alberta.

