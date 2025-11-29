Kelowna News

Students at Okanagan College say the school experience is sliding

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College Students' Union is urging Okanagan College to restore program stability and protect the campus experience.

The Okanagan College Students’ Union is decrying the decline in course offerings and other negative changes they say are plaguing the school.

The student union met with Okanagan College leadership on Thursday to outline their concerns.

“We want this institution to provide consistent opportunities for students, as well as stability for the staff and faculty," said Annabelle Lee, OCSU board member.

"We realize these challenges are connected to the BC government mismanagement of funding for post-secondary education, but the College has a responsibility to its students."

A decline in international student tuition is expected to reduce revenue to B.C. post-secondary institutions by $300 million annually, and 19 of B.C.’s 25 schools are forecasting at least one annual deficit over the next three years. Nine are in operating deficit positions.

The ministry attributed the financial challenges to “unilateral” reductions to international student study permits by the federal government, inflation and declining or stagnant domestic enrolment.

Lee and the rest of the OCSU say they feel the college lacks an effective communication strategy when it comes to explaining the changes they say are negatively impacting student's academic journey.

Okanagan College Dean of Students James Coble says he and his members regularly meet with the OCSU and the latest meeting was part of the college's resource planning process for the upcoming school year.

"Okanagan College remains committed to providing all OC learners with a quality education that leads to student success and employment. While the post-secondary environment is facing several challenges currently, we firmly believe there continues to be a need and a role for our College in this region," Coble says.

Many of the students who attended the meeting say they feel the institution spends more time focused on attracting and interacting with new students instead of working with established students.

Students also pointed to their frustrations over what they call the, "daily flooding of neighbouring Kelowna Secondary School students using Okanagan College as their lunch hour and hangout spot."

Lee said the high school students are "taking over all study and gathering spaces and routinely causing learning and study disruptions around campus for tuition-paying OC students."

The OCSU also pointed out their concerns about how Okanagan College housing is managed currently, "including unclear expectations over which entity is responsible for ensuring student safety, building repairs and accessibility," Lee says.

The students went on record with their desire to have dedicated student time and services in the upcoming new Recreation and Wellness Centre.

The college leadership team says they intend to continue working to improve its processes.

"We are grateful to the students for expressing their desire to be part of the solution and to work with us to make positive changes," says Coble.