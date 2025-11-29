Kelowna Curling Club to host Olympic qualifier
World coming to Kelowna
The Kelowna Curling Club will host an Olympic qualification event from Dec. 5 to 18, 2025, bringing teams from across the world to compete for the final spots in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The event includes men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournaments.
By December, eight countries in each category will have already qualified for the Olympics, leaving two final Olympic spots to be decided in Kelowna.
A wide international field is expected, with teams from Asia, North America and Europe earning the right to compete.
Among those heading to Kelowna are national teams from the Philippines, South Korea, Japan and the United States, who qualified through recent world championships or a pre-Olympic qualifying event.
The Kelowna Curling Club is one of the largest clubs in the world with 12 sheets of ice and seating for more than 1,000 spectators. Tickets are available now through theboxoffice.ca.
