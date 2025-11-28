Kelowna News

Kelowna set for winter as snow-clearing costs trend under budget for third straight year

Snow spending stays down

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s snow-clearing crews are gearing up for another winter, and city officials say they’re entering the season in good shape — both operationally and financially.

The city expects to finish 2025 under budget for snow and ice control for the third consecutive year, with any unspent funds returning to general reserves.

About $1 million remains in the current year’s snow-and-ice allocation, which totals $3.034 million.

Roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger said the city’s investment in newer equipment is making a noticeable difference as winter approaches.

“We're very fortunate. We've rolled over three quarters of our fleet in the last three years. So almost everything is new,” he said. “I think the average age right now is about three years, which is fantastic. We have a 10-year renewal cycle on a lot of our fleet, so we're in good shape.”

He said newer equipment helps reduce delays during storms.

“Equipment downtime is a major impact during storms, and having new fleet generally means you have less downtime. We've got four new tandems, two new one tons. We have a new grader this year. We've got new blades for some of our loaders.”

Kelowna’s winter operations team can expand from 80 to 140 staff depending on the storm.

The city’s fleet includes 34 trucks, four loaders, two graders plus a contracted grader, and 10 sidewalk plows.

The winter forecast remains uncertain.

“For budgetary purposes, it'd be nice to have a light winter, but it's also nice to get a traditional Christmas… When it's white, the valley is gorgeous. So I think the forecast right now is 50/50,” Schwerdtfeger said.

Kelowna has managed to keep snow-clearing spending in check in recent years. The 2024 budget of $2,780,825 came in roughly $42,000 under, and in 2023 the city spent $2,308,293.95 of its $2,472,590 budget.

Council will begin deliberations on the 2026 budget in the coming weeks.