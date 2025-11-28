Kelowna News

'Family, friendship, and extraordinary generosity': Rutland Thrift to close after 61 years

Closing after 61 years

A community staple that's seen Kelowna through 61 years of changes is finally coming to an end.

Rutland Thrift will be closing its doors Dec. 12, KGH Foundation Chief Operating Officer, Barb Jackson, said in a Friday Media release.

“It isn’t just a business. For many in the community, especially our volunteers, it has been a place of family, friendship, and extraordinary generosity," Jackson said.

The store was first opened in 1964 by the Rutland Auxiliary, the store has been staffed primarily by volunteers, donating more than two million hours to receiving, sorting and selling donated clothing and household items.

In turn, Rutland Thrift generated millions in revenue that has been invested back into Kelowna General Hospital and other vital community health initiatives.

Some of proceeds from the sale of the building will be re-invested directly into the Rutland community through two significant investments.

One grant to the Senior Outreach Service Society will fund the purchase of a new shuttle, providing safe and reliable transportation for underserved older adults to access health promotion programs at the centre.

The second grant to the Rutland Community Clinic will support Caring Space — a healing hub that offers culturally informed programming, referrals, case management, and the integration of traditional knowledge.

“The impact of Rutland Thrift will live on in perpetuity, not just in the programs and equipment it has funded over the years but now, this investment in the future of care in Rutland, KGH Foundation CEO, Allison Young said in a media release.

For nearly two decades, Nancy Wells led the operation of Rutland Thrift and facilitated the volunteer program for the KGH Foundation.

“I am truly in awe of what our team of hardworking and generous volunteers has been able to accomplish here at Rutland Thrift,” Wells said.

“It’s bittersweet, but when we close our doors, we know that we will do so after changing many lives, giving back to our community, and enhancing world class health care. This building represents the hard work of hundreds of volunteers over the last 61 years, and we are all so very proud that this legacy will live on through the impact we’ve made together.”

Though the store is no longer accepting donations, the community is invited to stop by for one last shopping trip to bid farewell. The shop is open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the last day will be Saturday, Dec. 12.

Learn more about the KGH Foundation’s Business Enterprises, including Rutland Thrift, at www.kghfoundation.com/our-businesses.