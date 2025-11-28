Kelowna News

Most earthquake reports coming from Kelowna area

Quake felt most in Kelowna

Photo: USGS The epicentre of a 3.4M earthquake that hit on Thursday night.

UPDATE 1:48 p.m.

Okanagan residents reported feeling the ground shake Thursday night, although the extent of the tremor varied by location.

The temblor, which was centred around Okanagan Mountain Park, seemingly got more attention further from its epicentre, Camille Brillon, seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said.

“It was felt all the way down to Okanagan Falls but most of the 'felt reports' are coming from Kelowna,” Brillon said, making reference to the system that collects input from people affected by quakes.

“That's just because the sediment that Kelowna is on is a little bit softer, so the the earthquake waves get amplified as they hit that softer sediment. So people will will feel it a little bit more there, than if you are in a house or building that's on hard rock.”

In total, there were 156 reports from people who felt the quake which had a magnitude of 3.6 they were reported all the way from Kelowna to Okanagan Falls.

From the reaction, Brillon said its apparent that the feeling was unexpected, although it wasn’t terribly unusual.

“As recently as July of this year, there was a magnitude 3.5 earthquake within 50 kilometres,” she said. “It was just that this was closer to the population centre, and people might have been awake, and more alert to feel it.”

While it’s not uncommon for earthquakes to happen, they won’t likely cause much harm.

“Most earthquakes that people are familiar with are related to plate boundaries, where two plates are moving” she said.

“This is not like that. There's no plate boundaries in this region. The plate boundaries are offshore Vancouver Island, where the Pacific North American Juan de Fuca plates all are meeting.”

This earthquake was just in an area where there’s “built up stress and strain from thousands and thousands and thousands of years of plate tectonics happening in the offshore region.”

That said, even being in an area of “moderate seismic hazards” , where it’s not likely that a magnitude seven to nine quake will occur, there should be precautions taken.

That means “drop, cover and hold on” when there is an earthquake to ensure that anything falling does not hit your head.

Don’t hang picture frames or the like above your head, just in case, and have an emergency kit on site, she said.

“This is just a good little reminder to just be informed about earthquakes wherever you are,” she said.

UPDATE Nov. 28, 7:43 a.m.

Earthquakes Canada has now listed the temblor that shook residents across parts of the Central and South Okanagan as having a magnitude of 3.6.

The quake, centred around Okanagan Mountain Park, has now also been listed with a depth of five kilometres.

Numerous people wrote into Castanet from Summerland to Kelowna to feeling the earth move, reporting everything from rattling night stands to barking dogs.

Earthquakes Canada collects data from people who have experienced an earthquake and that shows that there was moderate to light impact to those who weighed in.

Photo: Earthquakes Canada People reported light impact from the shake.

ORIGINAL Nov. 27 11:48 p.m.

An earthquake rattled the Central Okanagan on Thursday night.

A 3.4-magnitude quake hit at 11:19 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

It was centred on Okanagan Mountain park at a depth of 3.8 kilometres.

The quake was felt in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and points further south.