Crash slows Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Photo: Contributed A crash has slowed Highway 33 east of Kelowna

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

Emergency crews have now cleared the crash scene and the highway has reopened.

Drivers should expect delays while the backlog clears. Road conditions remain slippery in the area.

ORIGINAL 5:15 p.m.

Traffic is being slowed on Highway 33 just west of the Joe Rich hairpin due to a crash.

On social media, DriveBC advised drivers to expect delays while travelling past Pyman Road.

The crash involves at least one vehicle that left the road and crashed into a ditch. Emergency crews are on scene.