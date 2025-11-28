Kelowna News
Crash slows Highway 33 east of Kelowna
Crash slows Highway 33
Photo: Contributed
A crash has slowed Highway 33 east of Kelowna
UPDATE 6:05 p.m.
Emergency crews have now cleared the crash scene and the highway has reopened.
Drivers should expect delays while the backlog clears. Road conditions remain slippery in the area.
ORIGINAL 5:15 p.m.
Traffic is being slowed on Highway 33 just west of the Joe Rich hairpin due to a crash.
On social media, DriveBC advised drivers to expect delays while travelling past Pyman Road.
The crash involves at least one vehicle that left the road and crashed into a ditch. Emergency crews are on scene.
Photo: Google Maps
A crash is slowing Highway 33 east of Kelowna
