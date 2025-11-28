Kelowna News

City of Kelowna clearing areas along the rail trail near Dilworth Mountain

Clearing base of Dilworth

Photo: Torin Faubert A wildfire was burning just below homes on Monashee Place on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.

The City of Kelowna is taking steps to mitigate potential fire issues that plagued a section of the rail trail near Dilworth Mountain this fall.

Todd Cashin, urban forestry supervisor with the City of Kelowna, says they are cleaning up the area as a result of a series of fires and complaints from residents living in the Dilworth Mountain area.

"I sat in a couple of different meetings with the community safety folks. We looked at it from a Mill Creek corridor perspective, in terms of what areas could we clean up," says Cashin.

City workers have been clearing the area for the past month or so, and Cashin says they hope to be able to clear out some invasive species, create burn piles and do a controlled burn sometime next spring.

Right now, the work has been focused on the Leckie Road area to the end of Enterprise Way.

"Basically, get in there and create a bit of visibility in different spots," says Cashin.

The City of Kelowna has been working to mitigate wildfire fuels on Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain this fall as well.

According to Dennis Craig, assistant fire chief with the Kelowna Fire Department, fuel mitigation projects like these are examples of FireSmart initiatives helping to build resiliency in our city parks.

Residents at Monashee Place lobbied the city earlier this fall to do something after a series of fires, and the threat of fires from homeless encampments at the bottom of Dilworth Mountain.

"The issue around homelessness in there, there's some areas that just have a lot of garbage, and it's just not healthy for the riparian (natural) area," Cashin said.

He says removing the garbage and cleaning out that corridor will help allow the natural vegetation to come back, "we put a light burn through there, and it'll come back secure, thicker and healthier as well."

According to Cashin, the steps the city is taking appear to be resonating with area residents.

"Talking with some of the property owners in that area, it's been nothing but positive feedback."