Kelowna News

Kelowna gears up for 10th annual Cars & Toys charity event

Madison Reeve

Kelowna is about to get supercharged with holiday spirit as the 10th Annual Cars & Toys event rolls into town on Sunday, transforming August Luxury Motorcars into a festive, engine-revving winter wonderland.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., families can make their way to 3510 Spectrum Court for an afternoon filled with exotic cars, Christmas cheer, and activities for kids of all ages.

The event will feature free photos with Santa, festive treats, warm drinks, and a letter-writing station for children eager to send their wishes to the North Pole. Santa himself is set to arrive in a supercar at 3 p.m. sharp.

Event organizers say they’ve added a few extra touches to make this year’s celebration even more memorable.

“We have added a little bit of surprises to the day,” said Matt August, owner of August Motorcars.

“So there will be some characters that all the kids will know that will be saying hi to them while they are in line. So we are offering free photos with Santa and we have got him situated with some pretty cool cars in the background and you just bring an unwrapped toy of any sort.”

Toy donations collected this year will support the YMCA, Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, and Mamas for Mamas.

For Adria August, the meaning behind the event is what stands out most.

“I think my favourite part is seeing the next generation learning philanthropy as well,” she said.

“So these kids are coming in and, you know, Christmas is often about receiving for children, but I think it just reminds them that there's so much more going on in this season than just what I'm going to get under the tree. It's also about how we can give back. So I think that's a really special part of this event.”

A full toy guide is available to help you choose something special.