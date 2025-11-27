'Canada Shore,' shot in Kelowna last summer, debuts in January
Canada's own Jersey Shore
A Canadian version of one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time was shot last summer in Kelowna.
‘Canada Shore’ debuts Jan. 22 on Paramount+, bringing 10 “larger-than-life’ roommates “ready to party, flirt harder, and turn every night into memories (and maybe a little mayhem),” according to a Paramount news release.
“But it's not all hookups and hangovers. Beneath the chaos is a crew that laughs together, fights together, and somehow becomes a family.”
Rumours that Canada Shore was being shot in Kelowna have circulated since Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi—star of the original Jersey Shore series—was spotted in the city over the summer. Jersey Shore ran for six season from 2009 to 2012 and has spawned numerous spinoffs.
“Casting for Canada Shore kicked off in Spring 2025 with a nationwide call for Canadians bold enough to bring their A-game to the Shore,” said Paramount.
“By the summer, the cameras were rolling in Kelowna, B.C., capturing every sun-soaked, drama-filled moment of this wild first season.”
Only one British Columbian is included in the cast. Emmett, a Vancouver resident and pipefitter, is a “self-proclaimed gym bro with a golden heart and a killer grill game.”
More Kelowna News
- More money for dog licenceSalmon Arm - 4:00 pm
- Charges laid in knife attackKelowna - 3:55 pm
- Tactical police raid homeKelowna - 3:51 pm
- House now a landmarkEntertainment - 3:43 pm
- All about e-bikes and lawOsoyoos - 3:42 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gnocchi Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library