Kelowna News

'Canada Shore,' shot in Kelowna last summer, debuts in January

Canada's own Jersey Shore

Photo: Paramountplusca / Instagram A promotional photo of the cast of Canada Shore, shot in Kelowna last summer, debuting on Paramount+ on Jan. 22, 2026.

A Canadian version of one of the most popular reality TV shows of all time was shot last summer in Kelowna.

‘Canada Shore’ debuts Jan. 22 on Paramount+, bringing 10 “larger-than-life’ roommates “ready to party, flirt harder, and turn every night into memories (and maybe a little mayhem),” according to a Paramount news release.

“But it's not all hookups and hangovers. Beneath the chaos is a crew that laughs together, fights together, and somehow becomes a family.”

Rumours that Canada Shore was being shot in Kelowna have circulated since Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi—star of the original Jersey Shore series—was spotted in the city over the summer. Jersey Shore ran for six season from 2009 to 2012 and has spawned numerous spinoffs.

“Casting for Canada Shore kicked off in Spring 2025 with a nationwide call for Canadians bold enough to bring their A-game to the Shore,” said Paramount.

“By the summer, the cameras were rolling in Kelowna, B.C., capturing every sun-soaked, drama-filled moment of this wild first season.”

Only one British Columbian is included in the cast. Emmett, a Vancouver resident and pipefitter, is a “self-proclaimed gym bro with a golden heart and a killer grill game.”