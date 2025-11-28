Kelowna News

Kelowna church discord laid bare in court decision

Photo: Kathy Michaels New Life Church at 2041 Harvey Avenue was sold in 2023 for $13.5 million, but that sale and the proposed site development has been held up by, among other things, wrangling for control of the once flourishing and now flagging operation’s board

A bitter governance dispute at a Kelowna church over the sale of a prominently positioned, multi-million-dollar building has been revealed in a recent court decision.

New Life Church at 2041 Harvey Avenue was sold in 2023 for $13.5 million, but that sale and the proposed site development has been held up by, among other things, wrangling for control of the once-flourishing and now-flagging operation’s board

BC Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill was tasked with sorting out the governance issues, though said other problems are bound to carry on beyond his role.

“Whether or not there will be a happy ending to this dispute is unknown,” Weatherill said in the decision, where he deemed existing directors as the rightful board members, and therefore the board who is in charge of the building's sale.

“This court’s role is not to intervene to protect either group, but rather to set down rules by which their relationship to the societies will be governed.”

The 15-page document maps the rise and fall of a church that once had an impressive flock.

Weatherill wrote that New Life Church was founded in 1986 and grew significantly in the years that followed.

That growth required a move, and after years of fund raising, gathering donations and the sale of a Glenmore property for $2 million, the Harvey Ave building was purchased.

“By that time, the church had a large and growing membership in the range of 350 members, with weekly attendances in the mid to high hundreds,”Weatherill said.

It kept growing and by the early 2000s, the church had more than 1,000 members. A 2004 restructuring split operations and property ownership between New Life Church and the Apostolic Resource Centre Society.

Membership started to decline after that, Weatherill wrote, adding that internal leadership conflicts, board restructuring and other issues plagued the faith centre 2016 to 2020. There were resignations, retractions and the eventual departure of many long-time leaders.

By 2020, New Life Church membership had dropped to roughly 75 people, and financial pressures prompted consideration of selling the Harvey Avenue property.

After membership approval, the Apostolic Resource Centre Society sold the property to a developer in 2023, but redevelopment tensions emerged, Weatherill said.

Then, in 2024, the Apostolic Resource Centre exercised an early-exit clause, leaving $10.7 million unpaid.

In October 2024, a group referred to in the decision as the "Excluded Directors" announced they still considered themselves Apostolic Resource Centre directors, leading to duelling meetings and attempted bylaw amendments.

New Life Church, whose membership had shrunk to 43, passed a bylaw converting memberships to annual, board-approved terms. None of the Excluded Directors renewed, ending their New Life Church memberships.

On Dec. 2, 2024, a court order placed control temporarily with the "Acting Directors," which had been working in opposition to the Excluded Directors group, froze Apostolic Resource Centre bylaw amendments and directed the sale proceeds into an investment account.

New Life Church is now unable to fund its operations. The Acting Directors have used Apostolic Resource Centre Society money to support New Life Church a move the Excluded Directors oppose. With finances exhausted, New Life Church has begun the process of winding down entirely.

The Acting Directors Weatherill ruled in favour of are Michael McLoughlin, David Leroux and Pastor Matti Koopman. The Excluded Directors are Joyce Brinkerhoff, James and Sheila White, Sandra Devries, Malcolm Petch and Steven Devries.