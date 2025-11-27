Kelowna News

James Plover sentenced for domestic assault that occurred prior to alleged murder of estranged wife

Cindy White

The Kelowna man accused of killing his estranged wife this past summer was sentenced Thursday for a prior domestic assault.

Following a sentencing hearing earlier this month, Justice David Ruse sentenced 33-year-old James Plover to 12-months in jail for an assault by choking and threats he made back in June 2024.

The offences occurred in the context of intimate partner violence, but the identities of the victims involved are protected by a publication ban.

With enhanced credit for time served, Plover is left with 147 days to serve on the sentence.

Facing first-degree murder charge

This sentence has little impact on Plover at this point, as he remains incarcerated on a murder charge from this past July, which was recently upgraded to first-degree.

Plover was convicted on the 2024 assault and threat charges in Kelowna court on the morning of July 4, 2025. Just a few hours later, he's accused of hunting down his estranged wife Bailey McCourt and killing her with a hammer in a public parking lot near Spall Road and Enterprise Way, injuring another woman who was with McCourt.

Plover was tracked down by police a short time later and was arrested outside a home on Glenmore Road near Lake Country.

Photo: Facebook James Plover

He's scheduled to next appear in court on that file in January, but it could be several years before that case comes to a conclusion.

'Profound psychological and emotional impact'

The June 16, 2024 incident occurred in Kelowna's Rutland area, when Plover lunged at a woman, strangled her, and later threatened to kill her, two others and himself.

The attack left bruises on the woman's neck, and “profound psychological and emotional” impacts.

The woman was able to escape from Plover, before he barricaded himself inside a home and “obtained a propane tank in contemplation of suicide,” Judge Ruse said.

Plover then pulled out a machete and destroyed a table and a painting, in what Crown counsel Jessica Patterson said was an attempt to destroy the woman's most precious possessions.

With the assistance of Plover's mother, police were eventually able to convince him to leave the home. The incident attracted a large police response and Plover was taken from the scene in handcuffs.

Castanet is unable to publish further contextual details about the incident to ensure the identities of the victims remain protected.

In delivering his sentence, Judge Ruse noted the incident had a “significant affect” on the victim.

“[Her] victim impact statement dated July 16, 2024 speaks to the profound psychological and emotional impact the offences had upon her,” Judge Ruse noted. “Those effects were evident when she testified in court earlier this year.”

Despite this, Plover was out of custody on bail for the year following the incident, and remained on bail following his conviction on the morning of July 4, 2025.

'Victim blaming'

Judge Ruse sentenced Plover to a year of jail for the assault and six months for the threats, but agreed with Plover's defence that the sentences should be served concurrently, resulting in a total sentence of one year.

Since his arrest this past July, Plover has spent 145 days behind bars. With enhanced credit for presentence custody, he was given credit of 218 days, leaving him with 147 days to serve on the sentence.

In delivering his sentence, Judge Ruse said one of the primary sentencing principle in intimate partner violence cases is deterring the offender from committing similar crimes in the future. But these remarks rang somewhat hollow given the murder charge Plover now faces, which also occurred in the context of domestic violence.

Earlier this month, Crown prosecutor Patterson said Plover never took responsibility for his offences during his trial nor expressed remorse, and his “trial essentially amounted to victim blaming.” But during sentencing submissions, Plover said no sentence he receives would rival the “torture” he inflicts on himself daily.

As has been the case with all of Plover's court dates since his arrest for murder, a number of McCourt's family and friends filled the courtroom Thursday morning.