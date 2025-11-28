Kelowna News

Road closures in downtown Kelowna this weekend for market, tree lighting

Downtown road closures

Photo: Castanet The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market and Light Up takes place on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Be prepared for road closures and parking restrictions this weekend in downtown Kelowna.

The annual Winter Street Market and Light Up is scheduled for Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To accommodate the festive event, Water Street will be closed between Queensway and Doyle Avenue, beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will remain closed until approximately 8:30 p.m. but the roundabouts at Queensway and Doyle Ave. will remain open throughout the day.

As well, a portion of the first bay of the City Hall parking lot, directly adjacent to Water Street, will be blocked off for the duration of the event.

Parking spaces are available at the Library Plaza Parkade (1360 Ellis Street), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis Street) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence Avenue). Find up-to-date space availability here.

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market and Light Up is free to attend. Vendors will be set up along Stuart Park near City Hall. The tree lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m., just north of the skating rink.