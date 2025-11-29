Kelowna News

Interior Health sees uptake in vaccines, shortages in child spaces

Uptake in vaccines this year

Photo: Ryan Remoiorz, The Canadian Press file Additional appointments will be added to the system as more vaccines arrive in communities across the province, the Health Ministry says.

Emily Sunter, like most others, received a reminder a from the province’s Get Vaccinated system in the last month.

Within a few weeks, she went to a pharmacy and got her vaccine without incident. But, when the Kelowna mother tried to check her three year old into a child-friendly vaccine clinic, the process became more challenging.

“There were zero appointments for a child friendly location anywhere in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Vernon,” she said. Other, smaller communities, have also reported a lack of appointment availability.

Regardless, she was told to keep going online and try to find a spot, and she did several days in a row, without luck.

Then she went to a clinic and spoke to a public health nurse, who told her they had no spots but she could go on a waitlist and it may take weeks. She’s never experienced anything like it.

“We do this to protect our kids, and we can’t?” she said, adding that it’s worrisome.

When asked to confirm whether it's been challenging for families to get their vaccine appointments this year, the health authority wasn't entirely clear but they did indicate there's been more uptake.

“Interior Health is pleased to see a positive response to the 2025-26 immunization campaign from residents – we have provided more vaccines this year than at this point in 2024,” the health authority said in an emailed statement.

“Immunization remains the best protection against severe disease, complications, and hospitalization for respiratory illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19.”

Officials said they continue to monitor appointment volumes and expand capacity to support "immunization needs at clinics across our communities as needed."

The BC Centre for Disease Control wastewater surveillance program, which tracks respiratory diseases in B.C., indicates that Kelowna and Kamloops have a moderate amount of COVID-19 cases, though the level is far beneath what was measured a year earlier.

The Health Ministry said the province will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to anyone six months and older free of charge, noting a “sufficient number of doses based on previous year’s vaccine uptake” have been ordered.

“All B.C. residents who wish to get immunized will be able to get one,” the Health Ministry said.

Health Canada, which determines which vaccines can be used in Canada, says most areas of the country now have updated COVID-19 vaccines available.

The COVID-19 vaccines offered in B.C. this year include the updated LP.8.1 Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer (Comirnaty), both of which have been approved by Health Canada.

As in previous years, people in B.C. can register for both flu and COVID-19 vaccines under the Get Vaccinated system. The vaccines can be administered separately or at the same time.

Health Canada and the province both recommend two doses a year for those at increased risk of infection or severe illness from COVID-19, one in the fall and one in the spring.

Those at increased risk include those 65 years of age and older, residents of long-term care homes or other group living settings, people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, those living in or from First Nation, Inuit or Métis communities, and health-care workers and care providers in a facility or community setting.

Individuals and their immediate family members can receive both vaccines by booking through the Get Vaccinated system online or by calling 1-833-838-2323.

If people cannot find a local appointment immediately, the health authority encourages them to check back on the system regularly as more appointments are added.