Big White Winter Rally returning with 30 of the top drivers in North America

Photo: Big White Winter Rally The Big White Winter Rally takes place Dec. 5th and 6th.

The Big White Winter Rally is back, featuring 30 rally cars ripping around forest service roads in the Monashee Mountains.

The race is scheduled for Dec. 5 and 6, with a track that passes by Big White Ski Resort and Thunder Mountain Speedway.

"We run whatever nature gives us. If it's snowing, the cars will be throwing up snow. If it's not, I'll be throwing up gravel," says organizer Keith Morison.

The Big White Winter Rally is one of the most popular events on the tour, and it is free for spectators.

There are four locations for spectators to set up and catch the action, including the Westridge Warming Hut, Blackforest, Gem Lake and new this year, Thunder Mountain Speedway.

"So it's getting nice and easy access from Kelowna and from the hill (Big White), we're gonna have lights and some fire barrels and tailgating, stuff like that," says Morison.

Spectators can get a look at the vehicles and meet the drivers Friday night at Happy Valley Day Lodge.

"We have drivers from Mexico, Florida and Quebec all entered in the event, as well as a large contingent from Oregon, Washington, B.C. and Alberta," Morison says.

The race is part of the Canadian Rally Championship. For more information, click here.