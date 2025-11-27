Kelowna News

Kelowna murder trial wraps up, judge reserves decision

'It simply makes no sense'

Photo: Contributed Brandon Davina

After 14 days, Brandon Davina's second-degree murder trial came to a close Wednesday afternoon, with Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick deferring her decision to the new year.

Davina, 40, has been behind bars since his arrest on the morning of Aug. 22, 2023, after Brianna Jankauskas was found on his couch the night before suffering from severe head wounds. She died a short time later.

During the trial, Davina took the stand and admitted to striking Jankauskas in the head with an 18-inch crescent wrench multiple times on the evening of Aug. 21. The pair had connected online and had met for the first time the day before.

Davina testified he'd been drinking all day and claimed he attacked Jankauskas after she first slapped and insulted him, calling him a “f**king drunk and a stupid idiot.”

While he admitted to killing Jankauskas, his defence counsel Jordan Watt argued Davina did not have the “requisite intent for murder” due to his intoxication at the time. In addition, Watt argued a defence of “provocation,” claiming Jankauskas' actions caused Davina to snap and lose his self-control.

If Justice Fitzpatrick accepts either defence, Davina would be convicted of manslaughter rather than second-degree murder.

A murder conviction requires the Crown to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an accused intended to kill, or intended to cause bodily harm that would likely lead to death. Manslaughter is defined as a killing without intent.

'She's terrified'

In her closing statement, Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris said Davina's testimony was “neither credible nor reliable,” calling it “vague, contradictory, self-serving, illogical, improbable, at odds with the objectively verifiable facts, and inconsistent with not only the evidence of other credible and reliable witnesses, but even inconsistent within his own evidence.”

Ogi-Harris told Justice Fitzpatrick that even if the events had played out the way Davina claimed, a defence of “provocation” shouldn't hold up, as an “ordinary person” would not be expected to lose their power of self control in that situation.

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas was killed in August 2023.

Ogi-Harris said Davina was “absolutely” lying when he testified that Jankauskas had hit and insulted him on the night in question, causing him to lose control and attack her.

She referred to a number of text messages Jankauskas had sent in the hours leading up to her death. She texted her friends that she wanted to leave Davina's home that night but wasn't able to until Davina left in the morning.

“It's clear that she's, Ms. Jankauskas, is waiting for the opportunity to leave,” Ogi-Harris said.

Davina had been texting with his boss that night, who was upset with him that he hadn't showed up to work. At about 7 p.m., Jankauskas texted his boss from Davina's phone, asking him to stop making Davina angry, because “it scares the f*** out of me.”

At 8:39 p.m., she texted a friend: “If I could find a way back now I would, that's why I'm gonna leave while he's not here tomorrow because he's not the one for me.”

“Ms. Jankauskas is very afraid. Mr. Davina has been very angry in her presence,” Ogi- Harris said during her closing submissions. “She's now thinking in her mind of a way to get out, she knows she can't leave while he's there ... she's terrified and she's texting her friends.”

A few minutes later, she texted her friend that Davina has held her down and hurt her at some point, and he won't let her leave. Her friend said she should call the police and get them to give her a ride and Jankauskas responded at 8:50 p.m.: “Back to your place?”

It was the last message Jankauskas sent.

Subsequent texts from friends – “You call the police and they'll help you,” “Cops will drive you home,” and “You have to call on him” – were all left unread.

Ogi-Harris said the text messages show Jankauskas would not have instigated conflict with Davina on the night of her death.

“It didn't happen this way at all. She did not insult him, Ms. Jankauskas did not push him, she did not slap him, she did not call him names,” Ogi-Harris said.

“It is clear the victim was avoiding confrontation with the accused to such a degree that she was waiting for the accused to leave the house before she left. She was asking his boss to stop making Mr. Davina angry because she was scared. She was scared of him.

“She wouldn't call 911 because she was afraid he would start asking questions, she was depending on Mr. Davina to take her home, she was accepting of the fact that she would have to stay another night.”

'Just another day' of drinking

With regards to Davina's claim that he was so intoxicated that he was unable to form the intent to murder, Ogi-Harris noted that Davina testified about “specific memories and detailed memories” of the night, including of Jankauskas' alleged instigation of the altercation and when he phoned 911.

The court previously heard how Davina was a severe alcoholic at the time, consuming upwards of 24 beers per day. Ogi-Harris said the day of Jankauskas' killing was “just another day” as far as Davina's alcohol intake.

She said that Davina may have been intoxicated, but he wasn't so drunk that it interfered with his capacity to form the intent to murder.

“The location, severity and force required to produce the number and magnitude of injuries that the victim suffered can be used to determine specific intent,” she said, noting that the 18-inch crescent wrench Davina used was the most lethal weapon that was available to him at the time.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy on Jankauskas opined that she suffered a minimum of 16 blows to the head in the attack.

Ogi-Harris also pointed to Davina's post-offence conduct – like calling 911, allegedly disposing of the murder weapon, packing a cooler with beer, steaks and ice and driving away from the scene – as further evidence that he wasn't extremely intoxicated.

“It simply makes no sense,” Ogi-Harris said.

With closing submissions wrapped up, Justice Fitzpatrick reserved her decision to a later date. Defence and Crown counsel will meet at the beginning of January to schedule a date for the decision.