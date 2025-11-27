Kelowna News

Tax increase of 4.47% proposed for Kelowna taxpayers in 2026

Kelowna budget tops $1B

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna proposing a 4.47 per cent budget for 2026

The City of Kelowna expects to spend more than $1 billion in 2026, the first time the city has projected to spend in the 10 digits.

The preliminary budget to be presented to city council next week includes spending of $1.051 billion, an increase of more than 11 per cent over the 2025 budget of $908 million.

With an overall tax demand of $218 million, the taxpayers share of spending will go up 4.47 per cent over 2025.

That includes a 3.47 per cent increase in operations and a one per cent public service levy.

“This budget is about stability and progress,” said city manager Doug Gilchrist.

“It reflects council’s commitment to delivering on the priorities that matter most to residents, such as community safety, housing, transportation, stability and economic growth, while at the same time keeping taxes low and predictable.

“As the last budget considered during this term of council, it sets the stage for Kelowna’s future and ensures we deliver on council’s 2023 to 2026 commitments.”

The budget includes $70 million for the RCMP and police services, nearly $40 million for fire safety and about $25 million for sport and recreation.

Specifics include a request for four new RCMP officers, a police services financial analyst and four additional firefighters, all to be funded through the one per cent public safety levy.

Other items included within the budget include $900,000 to continue work on a waterfront signature city sign, $850,000 to continue work on the north end monument and $1 million for feasibility and design for dynamic lighting of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

The original budget for the signature sign was $500,000 established this time last year

Capital projects to be funded include $72.3 million for continued development of the new Parkinson Rec Centre, $22 million for the Mission and Glenmore activity centres, $14.4 million for PRC field realignment, $5.2 million for Rutland Recreation Park field realignment, $7.2 million for continued work on Glenmore Recreation Park, $5 million City Park and Kerry Park improvements and $4.2 million for work on the Clement Avenue extension.

Of the $1.051 billion budget, $503 million is earmarked for capital projects.

The city says the budget puts an emphasis on alternative sources of revenue with more than three-quarters of city revenues coming from sources other than taxation.

If adopted as is, the increase would mean an additional $116 in municipal taxes for the average Kelowna property owner in 2026.

City council will deliberate each expenditure included within the budget next Thursday, Dec. 4.