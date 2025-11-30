Kelowna News
Kelowna's 23rd annual Santa Bus is back to spread holiday cheer
Watch out for the Santa Bus.
Kelowna is buzzing with holiday cheer as the 23rd annual Santa Bus rolls through town from Dec. 7 to 13.
The festive bus is on a mission to collect toys, food, and cash donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program, spreading joy to families across the region.
With school visits and public stops at Save-On-Foods, MNP Place, London Drugs, and more, there are plenty of chances to meet Santa, fill the sleigh, and make the season brighter.
The holiday tour concludes with Santa at Stuart Park Skating Rink downtown on Dec. 13.
For the full schedule of Santa Bus stops, click here.
