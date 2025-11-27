Kelowna News

1,600-seat performing arts centre proposed for downtown Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna Downtown Kelowna locations considered for the a new performing arts centre. Proposals 3/4 in 'Pioneer Gardens' has been selected as the preferred option.

A downtown Kelowna greenspace adjacent to the Delta Grand Resort has been selected as the preferred location for a new performing arts centre.

On Monday, city council will hear a report from a committee created by the city in 2023 to “advance the vision” for the performing arts in Kelowna.

That vision includes a 1,600-seat, 151,700-square-foot that would be constructed at a cost of roughly $260 million in 2030 dollars.

The proposed location at Pioneer Gardens, on Water Street next to the Dolphins statue, was selected by the task force due to its large size, potential for lake views and location within the Cultural District near hotels.

The centre would aim to be a “prominent performance venue” serving the entire Okanagan region, said a city staff report. “This approach also has the potential to increase eligibility for funding which may not be available to a Kelowna-centric facility.”

The task force also considered locations in the parking lot of city hall, at the Rotary Centre and at Rutland’s Roxby Square.

The city hall and Rotary Centre locations were rejected due to site constraints that would bring increased development costs and would require a freight elevator for operations.

“The Roxby Square site would serve to revitalize the Rutland Urban Core; however, it would contradict the Civic Precinct Plan mandate to locate major cultural facilities in the downtown core,” said the city staff report.

The 1,600-seat capacity recommendation came after consultations with three large event promoters.

Should city council endorse the plan on Monday, $1 million has been set aside in the 2026 budget for another 18-months of work on the file, described by city staff as “systematically defining the project's scope, budget, and timeline to successfully deliver a project of this scale, significance and commitment of public funds.”

The existing 800-seat Kelowna Community Theatre will be maintained with $15 million set aside for upgrades to the front of the house including the lobby, concessions and washrooms. That work is expected to take place in 2028-29.