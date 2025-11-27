Kelowna News

KGH Foundation earns national recognition for exceptional performance

Photo: KGH The KGH Foundation has achieved AHP’s high performer status. Pictured is CEO Allison (Allie) Young.

For the second year in a row, the KGH Foundation has been named one of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy’s (AHP) High Performers, securing a spot among the top-ranking organizations in the 2025 Report on Giving.

The foundation is one of just five Canadian organizations to receive the distinction after generating more than $1.8 million in revenue per full-time employee over the past year.

“What this means is two-fold,” said Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “First, it is an incredible reflection of the generosity of this community who continue to give year after year to support our mission to advance health care here, in the BC interior.”

Young added that the recognition also highlights the organization’s dedication to strong stewardship.

“This recognition also underscores our team’s commitment — our board, staff, and volunteers — to steward every donor dollar with exceptional care and accountability,” she said.

“In fiscal 2024/25, the KGH Foundation achieved a return on investment of $5.41 for every $1 spent, more than 24 per cent higher than the national hospital-foundation benchmark of $4.35 (AHP).”

According to the foundation’s most recent impact report, released in September, more than $10.5 million was directed toward state-of-the-art medical equipment, specialized services at Kelowna General Hospital, and community health programs in the Central Okanagan, including those offered by Foundry Kelowna and the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The foundation also leads fundraising efforts for JoeAnna’s House and Central Okanagan Hospice House.