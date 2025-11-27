Kelowna News

Kelowna man spots an unidentified flying object in the sky

Strange sight in the sky

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man is scratching his head trying to figure out what he saw in the sky above the Okanagan on Monday.

Tyson Wilson tells Castanet he was driving on Sexsmith Road on Monday when he caught something out of the corner of his eye.

"Honestly, I don't really know. It was like, at the top view of my windshield, I could kind of see this weird reflection in the sky," says Wilson.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Monday as Wilson was driving home. At first, he thought it was black smoke, possibly from a fire in the hills above Kelowna. He pulled over, quickly grabbed his camera and started recording.

"I could see this thing flying around. And then it was kind of hard to focus. I didn't really know what I was looking at."

Wilson got out of his vehicle to try and get a better angle, but whatever he saw was gone.

The entire incident only lasted a minute or two but it left Wilson with a mystery.

"Like I said, I don't know what it was. It was almost like I was looking at a reflection of the cloud."

Wilson also says he was very hesitant to share the video, but it was just too strange not to put it out there and see if anyone else saw anything on the same day and time in that area.

"I think it was a UFO... I can't describe how bizarre what I was looking at was," Wilson says.

One possibility suggested by commenters on Castanet's YouTube channel suggests the object could have actually been a murmuration of starlings.