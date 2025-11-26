Kelowna News

Kelowna business owner says break-in suspect matches man seen in Poplar Point incidents

Burglar busy in Kelowna

Contributed

A Kelowna business owner believes the man who smashed his way into her chocolate shop last week is the same individual behind a pair of recent daytime break-in attempts on Poplar Point.

Timea Bordas, owner of Accent Chocolate Factory Inc., says her business was targeted at 8:20 a.m. of Nov. 15.

“As I saw it on your article [Tuesday], it's the same guy," Bordas said.

The incident at the downtown shop on Pandosy Street was captured on surveillance video.

Bordas says she called police immediately but waited nearly 10 hours for officers to arrive. She says the intruder made off with cash, emptied a depository safe, stole chocolate and shattered the front door.

“He broke the frame completely,” she said.

Bordas recognized the suspect after Castanet published a story this week about two attempted daytime break-ins on Poplar Point.

Once she made the connection, she says she contacted police again.

“They don't care. The operator was so rude when I reported it,” she said.

A Poplar Point resident told Castanet their home was targeted Monday afternoon. They said their security camera sent an alert while they were out for a walk.

“I got a notification… but thought nothing of it, because I was expecting a delivery,” the resident said.

When no package arrived, they checked their footage.

“They walked around the back of the house and tried to gain entry… They succeeded in breaking the handle off the door, but not in gaining entry.”

After circulating an image of the suspect in a neighbourhood chat, the resident said another neighbour recognized the man as someone who had attempted to break into their home as well.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP confirmed they are investigating the residential break-in attempts.

“Police are investigating both incidents… therefore no other information can be released at this time,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo said.

Following Bordas’ concerns on Wednesday, RCMP issued an additional statement:

“Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating the break and enter into the business you have inquired about.”

Police have not released any details about the suspect or whether anyone has been arrested.