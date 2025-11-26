Kelowna News

Hotel Eldorado Innkeeper’s Gala raises over $175K

The Hotel Eldorado is celebrating one of its most successful Innkeeper’s Galas ever as it prepares to mark its 100th anniversary.

The 34th annual gala, held on Nov. 15, raised over $175,000 for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and the Culinary Arts Division at Okanagan College. The funds will help strengthen the local culinary industry and advance life-saving healthcare initiatives.

The sold-out event brought together more than 400 people for a night of old-world glamour mixed with modern generosity. Guests were treated to a multi-room experience throughout the historic hotel, kicking off celebrations leading up to Hotel Eldorado’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

“The energy in the room was incredible,” said Gil Vallee, director of hospitality at Argus Properties. “It was heartwarming to see the community come together once again; not only to celebrate, but to make a tangible difference for organizations that shape the future of Kelowna.”

He said the gala is more than just one night. “It’s a reflection of what makes Kelowna special; people coming together to give back, lift each other up, and celebrate all that we share.”

The story of the hotel affectionately known as “The El” began in the 1920s, when Countess Bubna-Litic arrived in Kelowna and fell in love with the beauty of Okanagan Lake. She strove to recreate the charm of Europe’s grand seaside retreats, opening the Eldorado Arms, a lakeside manor where travellers arrived by steamboat and horse-drawn carriage.

In the mid-20th Century, the Eldorado hosted dog shows, garden parties and croquet, when then-mayor John Hindle and his wife Jennifer welcomed guests.

One of its most memorable chapters for the Eldorado came in 1989, when the original building was moved by barge to its current Cook Road location. That building was lost to a fire, but was rebuilt within a year, recreating the atmosphere generations of visitors had come to love.

Hotel Eldorado will host a year-long series of centennial events, including Regatta Lake Days, vintage-inspired soirées, and a special culinary series featuring 1920s classics reimagined by the hotel’s culinary team.

You can learn more about its history here.