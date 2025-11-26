Kelowna News

'Truly classic' winter ahead for Okanaganites by Christmas

Photo: Facebook Grumpy's Christmas Tree Farm.

It’s a month until Christmas and, for those who are wondering, odds are the occasion will be white-ish in the Okanagan.

The Weather Network launched its winter outlook Wednesday, and while meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg said the specificity needed to forecast Christmas Day snow isn’t possible this far in advance, there are indications it will be more wintry than not.

“The historical statistics lean towards a 50/50 chance,” Sonnenburg said.

“Numerically speaking, Kelowna has a 56 per cent chance of a White Christmas. As for a ‘Perfect Christmas' which is defined as at least two centimetres of snow on the ground Christmas Day with snow falling, the chances are around 25 per cent.”

Winter will likely have already made its presence known by then, given that many Canadians are already experiencing what Sonnenburg described as an “abrupt” shift into the season.

“Fall really was warmer than normal for a lot of the country, but we are expecting more of a transition into a truly classic Canadian winter season for a lot of the country,” she said.

That shift is especially pronounced in Central Canada, where a polar vortex is returning.

Cooler than normal temperatures start to show up in eastern British Columbia mid December, paired with snowfall for the southern Rockies, Kootenays and likely the Okanagan.

“Cold arctic air from the extreme north is diving south, and that's going to be engulfing a lot of the country,” she said.

For B.C., there will be what Sonnenburg described as Arctic outbreaks, and depending on how they develop, it could mean prolonged cold or just brief cold patches.

Then there’s the snow, which has been scant so far.

“We see easterly winds, which creates up sloping winds along the mountain range, and that creates more snowfall,” she said. “So we're expecting above normal snowfall, to parts of the Rockies and parts of the Kootenays as we head through December.”

In the Okanagan, Sonnenburg said to expect slightly above normal snowfall.

“While it's been a little bit of a slow start for snow, and opening dates for some ski resorts and hills have to be pushed back a little bit, we are expecting to see more snowfall as we head through the month of December and into January,” she said.