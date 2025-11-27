Kelowna News

Kelowna MLA urges province to allow short-term rentals in city next summer

Dew joins Airbnb fight

Photo: pixabay MLA Gavin Dew joins Kelowna's fight over short-term rentals

The City of Kelowna has an ally in its desire to implement new short-term rental rules ahead of the 2026 summer tourist season.

The city expects to be able to opt out of current legislation when the new CMHC vacancy rate report is released.

It’s believed the city will have a vacancy rate well above three per cent for a second straight year, allowing it to opt out of provincial restrictions. But that opt out wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 1, well after the summer season.

As the city begins to lobby the province to fast track its request to opt out, Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew has taken up the fight on its behalf.

In a video recorded on the floor of the legislature, Dew implored the government to allow Kelowna to come up with its own solution rather than waiting another year.

“When it comes to housing supply and short-term rentals, Kelowna has done the work,” said Dew.

“We hit the three per cent vacancy target that qualifies us to opt out of the province's one-size-fits-all short-term rental rules, but because of the way the NDP designed the law, Kelowna still has to wait until after another tourism season to use a made-in-Kelowna solution.

“That’s what I am trying to fix right now.”

Dew said he brought forward a private members bill to change the opt-out rules, giving communities such as Kelowna the ability to opt out as of May 1 instead of Nov. 1.

“That bill passed first reading and is now on the order paper ready to go, but the government actually has to call the bill so it can be debated and passed," he said.

“They can do that any day but right now, it’s just sitting there.”

He said the government could also sign an order in council to change the legislation.

“This isn't about having a free-for-all, it’s about balance and basic common sense. Kelowna should be able to line up its own rules with its own reality," Dew said.

“Our local economy relies on tourism. Families who play by the rules shouldn’t have the rug pulled out from under them.

“Wineries, small businesses, workers and the whole eco-system that relies on tourism shouldn’t be held hostage to stubborn political ideology.”

Instead of being micromanaged from 400 kilometres away, Dew said Kelowna and other municipalities that meet the opt-out threshold should be allowed to make local decisions with local timelines.

“If you live in Kelowna and you care about fair, workable rules for short-term rentals, write to the premier and the Minister of Housing," he said.

“Tell them to fix the Kelowna opt-out mess by calling my bill or signing an order in council."